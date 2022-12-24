Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 50.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7 %

DAL opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.45 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.