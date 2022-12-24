Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Lifted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Newmont Stock Up 0.7 %

Newmont stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.