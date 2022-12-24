Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

