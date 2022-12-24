HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TER opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

