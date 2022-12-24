ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,519,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,372,000 after buying an additional 1,771,743 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 1,766,481 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,571,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after buying an additional 1,422,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,019,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,920,000 after buying an additional 1,335,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity

ChampionX Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,919 shares of company stock worth $4,827,903. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.63. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

