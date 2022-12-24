HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 60,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,823.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 469,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 444,725 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

