HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $469,000 Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after acquiring an additional 760,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $22,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.