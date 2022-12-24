HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,007 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 51.0% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 90.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $516.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $494.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.38.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,780. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

