HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 55.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.6 %

HTLF stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $53.98.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

