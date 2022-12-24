HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Deluxe by 25.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DLX opened at $17.03 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $734.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.00 million.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.33%.

Deluxe Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

