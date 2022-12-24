Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 201,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 42.8% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 371.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $436.93 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.22.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

