Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Position Boosted by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

HR opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

