HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

