1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $620.23 million, a PE ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Noble Financial cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

