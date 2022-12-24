HGK Asset Management Inc. Invests $272,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 4.0 %

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

BBWI stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $71.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.