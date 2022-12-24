HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 333,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 2,499,168 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Cuts Dividend

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

