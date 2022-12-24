HGK Asset Management Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,180,000 after purchasing an additional 778,289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,962,000 after purchasing an additional 674,405 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $29,271,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RL. Barclays decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.6 %

RL stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.