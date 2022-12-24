HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 223 Shares of South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in South Pacific Resources were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in South Pacific Resources by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 233.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

South Pacific Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. South Pacific Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

South Pacific Resources Dividend Announcement

South Pacific Resources ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.56). South Pacific Resources had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that South Pacific Resources Ltd will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered South Pacific Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on South Pacific Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

About South Pacific Resources

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading

