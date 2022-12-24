HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,796 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences
In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences Price Performance
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
