HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,796 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.