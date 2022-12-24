HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Independent Bank worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 17.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

