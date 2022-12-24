HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,303 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,303 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,449.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 600,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 314,684 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 245,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 3.6 %

SOI stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.41. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.00%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

