HGK Asset Management Inc. Invests $398,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,615 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

