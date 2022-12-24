Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2,786.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after buying an additional 1,755,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after buying an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after buying an additional 652,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,899.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,557,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,152 shares of company stock worth $7,825,238. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

