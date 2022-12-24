10,829 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,569,000.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance
IJUL stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $24.70.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.