10,829 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,569,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

IJUL stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.