NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $61.08 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 158.82%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

