NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FirstService by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $122.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.