NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 847 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMO. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMO opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.78.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

