NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 13.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLOW. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PLOW opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $816.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 76.82%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

