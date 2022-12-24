Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $552.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

