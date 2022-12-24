Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,122,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,001 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

