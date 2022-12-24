Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,486 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after buying an additional 2,642,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after buying an additional 390,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after buying an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

