NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $436,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Sunday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

About NortonLifeLock

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

