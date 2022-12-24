NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 191.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $46.46 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

