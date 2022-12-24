NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $700,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 560.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Wingstop by 16.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Wingstop by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $145.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.31, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.88. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

