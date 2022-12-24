NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 43 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

Shares of NOW opened at $381.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.50 and a 200-day moving average of $428.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

