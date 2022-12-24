Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.72

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 71254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 83,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 138,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

