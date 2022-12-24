Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $243,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 6.2% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Netflix by 3.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,061,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $620.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

