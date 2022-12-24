Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 517 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,475,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 11,215.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 730,561 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

VMware Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VMW opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.64.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.