Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Markel by 85.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,307.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,236.26. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

