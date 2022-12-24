Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $345.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.