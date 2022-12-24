Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,335 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

