iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $17,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 221.3% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

