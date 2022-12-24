Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,311 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 117.3% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 87.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $338.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.86 and its 200-day moving average is $353.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

