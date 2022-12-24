First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.36% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $78.74 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $124.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

