Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Shares of BLK opened at $703.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $687.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $929.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

