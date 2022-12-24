Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $364.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.