iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 340,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

