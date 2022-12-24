GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 287 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,326,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

