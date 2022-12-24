Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $161,754,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $175.93 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

