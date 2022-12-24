Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $38.41 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

